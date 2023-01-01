$21,227+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5 SR - Bluetooth - Remote Start
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5 SR - Bluetooth - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$21,227
+ taxes & licensing
67,392KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL3AP8GN337625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,392 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Compare at $21864 - Our Price is just $21227!
This Nissan Altima is a top choice among family sedans delivering excellent fuel economy and a rare blend of comfort and agility. This 2016 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2016 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This low mileage sedan has just 67,392 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 SR. Ths SR trim adds some sporty attitude to this nimble sedan. It comes with aluminum-alloy sport wheels, paddle shifters, a rear spoiler, smoked headlight housings, sport suspension, remote start, a rearview camera, an upgraded audio system with Bluetooth, steering wheel-mounted audio control, cruise control, air conditioning, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $177.81 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
remote start
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
