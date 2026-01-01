Menu
Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control

If youre looking for a family car thats both efficient and fun to drive, the search ends with this outstanding Nissan Altima. This 2016 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, youll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to whats possible. The 2016 Nissan Altima. Its time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 237,475 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Altimas trim level is 2.5 S. The S trim adds some nice features to this Altima. It comes with remote start with intelligent climate control, a rearview camera, an upgraded audio system with Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, steering wheel-mounted audio control, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic headlights, fog lights, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2016 Nissan Altima

237,475 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

13518815

2016 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
237,475KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP1GN308807

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7004A
  • Mileage 237,475 KM

Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control

If you're looking for a family car that's both efficient and fun to drive, the search ends with this outstanding Nissan Altima. This 2016 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2016 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 237,475 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 S. The S trim adds some nice features to this Altima. It comes with remote start with intelligent climate control, a rearview camera, an upgraded audio system with Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, steering wheel-mounted audio control, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic headlights, fog lights, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2016 Nissan Altima