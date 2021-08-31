Menu
2016 Nissan Frontier

48,812 KM

Details Description

$29,987

+ tax & licensing
$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Nissan Frontier

2016 Nissan Frontier

SV | NEW ARRIVAL | ALLOYS | HTD SEATS | A/C

2016 Nissan Frontier

SV | NEW ARRIVAL | ALLOYS | HTD SEATS | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

48,812KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7700392
  • Stock #: 211046
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CU5GN712957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211046
  • Mileage 48,812 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! Well equipped SV with alloy wheels, tow package, heated seats, cargo cover, Sirius XM radio, air conditioning, power locks, power windows, cruise control, and more! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

