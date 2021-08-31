2016 Nissan Frontier...

- Listing ID: 7722412
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV8GN759873
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Interior Colour
Grey
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
0 KM
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Running Boards/Side Steps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.