Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Frontier

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

MB Auto

613-233-3437

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Frontier

2016 Nissan Frontier

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-3437

  1. Video Thumb
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7722412
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV8GN759873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MB Auto

2017 Honda Civic LX
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Frontier...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Forester...
 165,548 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email MB Auto

MB Auto

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

Call Dealer

613-233-XXXX

(click to show)

613-233-3437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory