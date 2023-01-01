Menu
2016 Nissan Juke

107,902 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2016 Nissan Juke

2016 Nissan Juke

5DR WGN CVT SV FWD

2016 Nissan Juke

5DR WGN CVT SV FWD

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,902KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10165836
  • Stock #: D018
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR8GT606393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,902 KM

Vehicle Description

5dr Wgn I4 CVT S AWD CAR STARTER DELIVERED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE (INCLUDED in the , price).NEED FINANCING...GET APPROVE NOW QUICK AND EASY AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

