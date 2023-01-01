$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Juke
5DR WGN CVT SV FWD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
107,902KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10165836
- Stock #: D018
- VIN: JN8AF5MR8GT606393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,902 KM
Vehicle Description
5dr Wgn I4 CVT S AWD CAR STARTER DELIVERED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE (INCLUDED in the , price).NEED FINANCING...GET APPROVE NOW QUICK AND EASY AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
