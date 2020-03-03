2016 Nissan Juke

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
AWD Turbo w/leather interior, navigation, sunroof, rear view/360 camera, heated seats, Rockford Fosgate audio w/subwoofer, alloy wheels, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, push button start, fog lights, differential lock, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, sl
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8