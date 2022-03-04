Menu
2016 Nissan Micra

94,140 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

2016 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

94,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8491646
  • Stock #: 01563
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP3GL237566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01563
  • Mileage 94,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

