2016 Nissan Murano
SV AWD| PANO ROOF| HTD SEATS| RMT START| REAR CAM
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
182,248KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 231014
- Mileage 182,248 KM
Vehicle Description
SV ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS & STEERING AND REMOTE START!! 18-in alloys, tow package, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, power liftgate, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8