2016 Nissan Murano

$17,448 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 2 , 2 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10332675

10332675 Stock #: 231014

231014 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6GN150872

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 231014

Mileage 182,248 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.