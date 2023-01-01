Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Murano

182,248 KM

Details Description

$17,448

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,448

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

SV AWD| PANO ROOF| HTD SEATS| RMT START| REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Murano

SV AWD| PANO ROOF| HTD SEATS| RMT START| REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10332675
  2. 10332675
  3. 10332675
  4. 10332675
  5. 10332675
  6. 10332675
  7. 10332675
  8. 10332675
  9. 10332675
  10. 10332675
  11. 10332675
  12. 10332675
  13. 10332675
  14. 10332675
  15. 10332675
  16. 10332675
  17. 10332675
  18. 10332675
  19. 10332675
  20. 10332675
  21. 10332675
  22. 10332675
  23. 10332675
  24. 10332675
  25. 10332675
  26. 10332675
  27. 10332675
  28. 10332675
  29. 10332675
  30. 10332675
  31. 10332675
  32. 10332675
  33. 10332675
  34. 10332675
  35. 10332675
Contact Seller

$17,448

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
182,248KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332675
  • Stock #: 231014
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6GN150872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 231014
  • Mileage 182,248 KM

Vehicle Description

SV ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS & STEERING AND REMOTE START!! 18-in alloys, tow package, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, power liftgate, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Acura TLX A-SPE...
 77,006 KM
$29,964 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 62,203 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic SED...
 95,612 KM
$16,987 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory