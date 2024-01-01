Menu
Loaded all-wheel drive SL w/ panoramic sunroof, leather, heated seats & steering, 360 camera, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, remote start, 18-inch alloys, Bose premium audio, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 Nissan Murano

110,724 KM

Details Description

SL AWD| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | 360 CAM | BLIND SPOT

11910779

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
110,724KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH1GN150892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-8500

