$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
SL AWD| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | 360 CAM | BLIND SPOT
2016 Nissan Murano
SL AWD| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | 360 CAM | BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,724 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded all-wheel drive SL w/ panoramic sunroof, leather, heated seats & steering, 360 camera, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, remote start, 18-inch alloys, Bose premium audio, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500