With a quiet, composed ride and a nicely appointed interior, this Nissan Murano is a pleasure for the driver and everyone along for the ride. This 2016 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 72,384 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is SL. This Murano SL is a statement of beauty. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
