2016 Nissan Murano

72,384 KM

Details Description Features

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

SL - Sunroof - Navigation - $160 B/W

2016 Nissan Murano

SL - Sunroof - Navigation - $160 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

72,384KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6211980
  • Stock #: P6554
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1GN125068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth!

Compare at $25234 - Our Price is just $24499!

With a quiet, composed ride and a nicely appointed interior, this Nissan Murano is a pleasure for the driver and everyone along for the ride. This 2016 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 72,384 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is SL. This Murano SL is a statement of beauty. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $159.61 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compass
Bluetooth
remote start
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Driver Knee Airbag
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Navigation
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Premium Sound Package
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Assist
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Regular Amplifier
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
71.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum Alloy
Tires: 18"
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning
Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way power front passenger seat
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

