2016 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Convenience remote start Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Safety Driver Knee Airbag Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Navigation CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder digital signal processor Premium Sound Package Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Blind Spot Assist Trunk/hatch auto-latch Front Camera Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Full Carpet Floor Covering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Regular Amplifier 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Smart Device Integration Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 71.9 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs) Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum Alloy Tires: 18" Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way power front passenger seat Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Leather Gear Shifter Material

