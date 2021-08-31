Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

111,127 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

FWD 4DR S

2016 Nissan Murano

FWD 4DR S

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7703257
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MG8GN165607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,127 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified

- Alloy Wheels

- Keyless Entry

- Heated Seats

- Air Conditioning

- Power Windows

- Power Locks

- Navigation

- Bluetooth

- Carfax Available

- Extended Warranty Available



Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

