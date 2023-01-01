Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

128,521 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

$21,495 + tax & licensing
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-335-4003

2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

SL

2016 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-335-4003

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,495

$21,495 + taxes & licensing

128,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9473895
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXGN101951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,521 KM

Vehicle Description


--NAVIGATION--POWER TAIL GATE-360 DEGREE CAMERA--






Just in on dealer trade is this very clean Nissan Murano SL!






Loaded with so many options ranging in from leather, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate , alloy wheels, power seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity and oh so much more!






Full time all wheel drive and powered by a beastly 3.5 v6 and mated to an automatic transmission!






Vehicle is sold certified and ready to roll!






Need financing? Apply with us and get rates as low as 6.99% OAC






Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-335-XXXX

613-335-4003

