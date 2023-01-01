$21,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-335-4003
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
128,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9473895
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXGN101951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,521 KM
Vehicle Description
--NAVIGATION--POWER TAIL GATE-360 DEGREE CAMERA--
Just in on dealer trade is this very clean Nissan Murano SL!
Loaded with so many options ranging in from leather, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate , alloy wheels, power seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity and oh so much more!
Full time all wheel drive and powered by a beastly 3.5 v6 and mated to an automatic transmission!
Vehicle is sold certified and ready to roll!
Need financing? Apply with us and get rates as low as 6.99% OAC
Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
