2016 Nissan Pathfinder

LOW KMS!! 7-passenger all-wheel drive SV w/ heated seats & steering, 7-inch touchscreen, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Bluetooth, 18-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

98,750 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
SV AWD | HTD SEATS/STEERING | 7-PASS | LOW KMS!

SV AWD | HTD SEATS/STEERING | 7-PASS | LOW KMS!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,750KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM5GC668609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Java Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240851
  • Mileage 98,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
+ taxes & licensing

