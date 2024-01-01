$19,667+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SV AWD | HTD SEATS/STEERING | 7-PASS | LOW KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Java Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240851
- Mileage 98,750 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! 7-passenger all-wheel drive SV w/ heated seats & steering, 7-inch touchscreen, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Bluetooth, 18-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
