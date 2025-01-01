$12,980+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD | 7 Passenger
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
Used
120,590KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM8GC601633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 25-0201
- Mileage 120,590 KM
Vehicle Description
S Model 7 passenger equipped with rear temperature controls, a/c , Keyless ignition, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, aluminium wheels and more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
