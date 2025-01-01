Menu
S Model 7 passenger equipped with rear temperature controls, a/c , Keyless ignition, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, aluminium wheels and more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

120,590 KM

Details Description

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD | 7 Passenger

12853247

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD | 7 Passenger

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,590KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM8GC601633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 25-0201
  • Mileage 120,590 KM

Vehicle Description

S Model 7 passenger equipped with rear temperature controls, a/c , Keyless ignition, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, aluminium wheels and more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2016 Nissan Pathfinder