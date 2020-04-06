Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,148KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4850577
  • Stock #: 19-1169A
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM0GC659154
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!

This Nissan Pathfinder feels as at home performing local weekend errands as it does on long-distance highway trips. This 2016 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This low mileage SUV has just 37,148 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM six-disc CD changer with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, remote engine start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat and mirrors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Diversity antenna
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
  • 5.58 Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs)
  • 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 73 L Fuel Tank
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

