2016 Nissan Pathfinder

613-455-0255
- Certified
- 7 Passenger
- 2nd set of tires with rims
- Rear-View Camera
- Rear Sensors
- Heated Seats
- Power Seat
- Power Tailgate
- BlueTooth
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L
L/100Km City: 12.1
L/100Km Hwy: 8.9
Mechanical Equipment
150 Amp Alternator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
5.58 Axle Ratio
73 L Fuel Tank
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Block Heater
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electronic Transfer Case
Interior Equipment
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior Equipment
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Door Handles
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Deep Tinted Glass
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Sensors
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Side Impact Beams
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Entertainment Equipment
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/RDS/MP3/1CD Audio System w/6-Speakers -inc: in-glass antenna, Bluetooth hands free phone, XM Satellite Radio, 7" QVGA colour display, USB/iPod connector, plug in VTR jack and speed sensitive volume
