2016 Nissan Pathfinder

121,939 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

4WD 4dr SV

4WD 4dr SV

Location

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

+ taxes & licensing

121,939KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6421456
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM5GC620611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,939 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- 7 Passenger
- 2nd set of tires with rims
- Rear-View Camera
- Rear Sensors
- Heated Seats
- Power Seat
- Power Tailgate
- BlueTooth
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available

PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L
L/100Km City: 12.1
L/100Km Hwy: 8.9

Mechanical Equipment

150 Amp Alternator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
5.58 Axle Ratio
73 L Fuel Tank
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Block Heater
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electronic Transfer Case

Interior Equipment

2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior Equipment

Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Door Handles
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Deep Tinted Glass

Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Sensors
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Side Impact Beams
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Entertainment Equipment

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/RDS/MP3/1CD Audio System w/6-Speakers -inc: in-glass antenna, Bluetooth hands free phone, XM Satellite Radio, 7" QVGA colour display, USB/iPod connector, plug in VTR jack and speed sensitive volume

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

