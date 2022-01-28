Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

131,244 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr SV

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr SV

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8184063
  Stock #: 01422
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM0GC631466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01422
  • Mileage 131,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Power Lift Gate
Push Start
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

