2016 Nissan Pathfinder

$28,656 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 5 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8241522

8241522 Stock #: 220140

220140 VIN: 5N1AR2MM6GC668201

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 220140

Mileage 100,511 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.