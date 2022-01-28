$28,656+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4WD | NEW ARRIVAL | LEATHER | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$28,656
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8241522
- Stock #: 220140
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM6GC668201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220140
- Mileage 100,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to carry the family with black leather seating for 7, 4wd capability, tow package, 18 alloy wheels, rear camera, memory seating system, front + rear heated seats + steering, full power group including power seat + power lift gate, blind spot monitor, leather wrapped steering, automatic headlights, tri-zone climate control, garage door opener, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.