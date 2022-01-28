Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

100,511 KM

$28,656

+ tax & licensing
$28,656

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD | NEW ARRIVAL | LEATHER | REMOTE START

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD | NEW ARRIVAL | LEATHER | REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$28,656

+ taxes & licensing

100,511KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8241522
  Stock #: 220140
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM6GC668201

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220140
  Mileage 100,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready to carry the family with black leather seating for 7, 4wd capability, tow package, 18 alloy wheels, rear camera, memory seating system, front + rear heated seats + steering, full power group including power seat + power lift gate, blind spot monitor, leather wrapped steering, automatic headlights, tri-zone climate control, garage door opener, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

