$8,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
S 2WD
2016 Nissan Rogue
S 2WD
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
176,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT9GC816690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Nissan Rogue S Front-Wheel Drive in a white finisha versatile and efficient compact SUV designed to meet your daily driving needs with comfort and reliability.
Under the hood, you'll find a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine delivering 170 horsepower, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that ensures smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, achieving approximately 9.1 L/100km in the city and 7.1 L/100km on the highway.
The Rogue S offers a thoughtfully designed interior featuring Nissan's Zero Gravity front seats, which provide exceptional comfort for long drives. Stay connected with the 5-inch color display, Bluetooth hands-free calling, and a four-speaker audio system equipped with USB and auxiliary inputs. Convenience is enhanced with remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and a rearview camera that aids in parking and reversing. The 60/40 split-folding rear seats allow for flexible cargo and passenger arrangements, accommodating various lifestyle needs.
Safety is a priority in the Rogue S, which comes equipped with Nissan's Advanced Air Bag System, including dual-stage supplemental front airbags, front seat-mounted side-impact airbags, and roof-mounted curtain side-impact airbags with rollover sensors. Additional safety features include Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) with Traction Control System (TCS), four-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Easy-Fill Tire Alert.
This 2016 Nissan Rogue S Front-Wheel Drive combines practicality with comfort, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a dependable and well-equipped compact SUV.
Financing and Extended Warranty available - Come book a test drive now
2016 Nissan Rogue