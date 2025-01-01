$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | 360 CAM | ALLOYS
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | 360 CAM | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,074 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED! SV ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ MOONROOF & TECH PACKAGE! Panoramic sunroof, heated seats, 360 camera, 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights, trailer hitch receiver, power liftgate, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
