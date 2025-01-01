Menu
Account
Sign In
CERTIFIED! SV ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ MOONROOF & TECH PACKAGE! Panoramic sunroof, heated seats, 360 camera, 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights, trailer hitch receiver, power liftgate, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 Nissan Rogue

116,074 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | 360 CAM | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12839827

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | 360 CAM | ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12839827
  2. 12839827
  3. 12839827
  4. 12839827
  5. 12839827
  6. 12839827
  7. 12839827
  8. 12839827
  9. 12839827
  10. 12839827
  11. 12839827
  12. 12839827
  13. 12839827
  14. 12839827
  15. 12839827
  16. 12839827
  17. 12839827
  18. 12839827
  19. 12839827
  20. 12839827
  21. 12839827
  22. 12839827
  23. 12839827
  24. 12839827
  25. 12839827
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,074KM
VIN 5N1AT2MM2GC871426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,074 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED! SV ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ MOONROOF & TECH PACKAGE! Panoramic sunroof, heated seats, 360 camera, 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights, trailer hitch receiver, power liftgate, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2020 Ford Escape TITANIUM AWD |PREMIUM PKG | HTD LEATHER |PANO ROOF for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Ford Escape TITANIUM AWD |PREMIUM PKG | HTD LEATHER |PANO ROOF 79,825 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI| 8-PASS| HTD LEATHER| SUNROOF| CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI| 8-PASS| HTD LEATHER| SUNROOF| CARPLAY 106,254 KM $35,827 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid TOURING | PLUG-IN HYBRID | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid TOURING | PLUG-IN HYBRID | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY 68,437 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Nissan Rogue