Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

67,539 KM

Details Description Features

$14,289

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,289

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD | only 67,000 km

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD | only 67,000 km

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 6643220
  2. 6643220
  3. 6643220
  4. 6643220
  5. 6643220
  6. 6643220
  7. 6643220
  8. 6643220
  9. 6643220
  10. 6643220
  11. 6643220
  12. 6643220
  13. 6643220
  14. 6643220
  15. 6643220
  16. 6643220
  17. 6643220
  18. 6643220
  19. 6643220
  20. 6643220
  21. 6643220
  22. 6643220
  23. 6643220
  24. 6643220
  25. 6643220
  26. 6643220
  27. 6643220
  28. 6643220
  29. 6643220
  30. 6643220
  31. 6643220
  32. 6643220
  33. 6643220
  34. 6643220
  35. 6643220
  36. 6643220
  37. 6643220
  38. 6643220
  39. 6643220
  40. 6643220
Contact Seller

$14,289

+ taxes & licensing

67,539KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6643220
  • Stock #: 210157
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2GC781993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 67,000 KMS !!! Well equipped AWD with chassis control, rear view camera, roof rails, hill decent control, cruise control, power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, Sport/Eco mode, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4wd, awd, S

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 81,196 KM
$38,569 + tax & lic
2016 Scion iM Only 5...
 50,789 KM
$14,628 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT CR...
 133,868 KM
$23,987 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory