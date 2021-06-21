Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
Compare at $14420 - Our Price is just $14000!
Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 124,391 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is a versatile crossover at a great value. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $111.83 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator