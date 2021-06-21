Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

124,391 KM

Details Description Features

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2016 Nissan Rogue

S - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

124,391KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7464099
  • Stock #: P-0114A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT2GC795150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

Compare at $14420 - Our Price is just $14000!

Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 124,391 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is a versatile crossover at a great value. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $111.83 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear View Camera
SPLASH GUARDS
110 amp alternator
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
GVWR: 1,964 kgs (4,330 lbs)
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Steel w/Full Covers
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

