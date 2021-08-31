Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

115,857 KM

Details

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

115,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7848882
  • Stock #: 01229
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8GC899854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01229
  • Mileage 115,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

