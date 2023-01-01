Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

122,183 KM

Details Description

$14,967

+ tax & licensing
$14,967

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV| SUNROOF| NAV| HTD SEATS REAR CAM| BLIND SPOT

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV| SUNROOF| NAV| HTD SEATS REAR CAM| BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$14,967

+ taxes & licensing

122,183KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332702
  • Stock #: 231061
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7GL674309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 231061
  • Mileage 122,183 KM

Vehicle Description

SV W/ PREMIUM SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, HEATED SEATS AND 16-IN ALLOYS!! Air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering, push button start, Eco mode, Sport mode, full power group, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

