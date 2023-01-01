$14,967+ tax & licensing
$14,967
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra
SV| SUNROOF| NAV| HTD SEATS REAR CAM| BLIND SPOT
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
122,183KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10332702
- Stock #: 231061
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP7GL674309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,183 KM
Vehicle Description
SV W/ PREMIUM SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, HEATED SEATS AND 16-IN ALLOYS!! Air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering, push button start, Eco mode, Sport mode, full power group, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!
