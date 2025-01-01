Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SR for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

150,663 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Sentra

SR

Watch This Vehicle
12947687

2016 Nissan Sentra

SR

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1757365486
  2. 1757365486
  3. 1757365486
  4. 1757365486
  5. 1757365486
  6. 1757365486
  7. 1757365486
  8. 1757365486
  9. 1757365486
  10. 1757365486
  11. 1757365486
  12. 1757365486
  13. 1757365486
  14. 1757365486
  15. 1757365486
  16. 1757365486
  17. 1757365486
  18. 1757365486
  19. 1757365486
  20. 1757365486
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,663KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP5GL641633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,663 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i 151,800 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Nissan Sentra SR 150,663 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 188,156 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2016 Nissan Sentra