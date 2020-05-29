+ taxes & licensing
613-596-1515
2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2
613-596-1515
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
Compare at $15445 - Our Price is just $14995!
Who says a compact car has to be a penalty box? This Nissan Sentra has the style and the comfort to win over just about anybody. This 2016 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 68,179 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $97.69 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2