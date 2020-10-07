Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

122,562 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SV

2016 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SV

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

122,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6137088
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP5GL663308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,562 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- No Accidents
- Bluetooth
- Heat Seats
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear-View Camera
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Power Windows
- Carfax available
- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.8L
L/100Km City: 8.0
L/100Km Hwy: 6.1

Mechanical Equipment

110 Amp Alternator
49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
50 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Interior Equipment

1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior Equipment

Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front License Plate Bracket
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Side Impact Beams

Entertainment Equipment

Window Grid Antenna

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

