2016 Nissan Sentra

+ taxes & licensing
613-455-0255
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- No Accidents
- Bluetooth
- Heat Seats
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear-View Camera
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Power Windows
- Carfax available
- Extended Warranty Available
Call us at 613-455-0255
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.8L
L/100Km City: 8.0
L/100Km Hwy: 6.1
Mechanical Equipment
110 Amp Alternator
49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
50 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Interior Equipment
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior Equipment
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front License Plate Bracket
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Side Impact Beams
Entertainment Equipment
Window Grid Antenna
