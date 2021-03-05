Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

53,216 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

FE S

2016 Nissan Sentra

FE S

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,216KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6640241
  Stock #: 00865
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP5GL647156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00865
  • Mileage 53,216 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Heated Seats
- Keyless Entry
- Power Windows
- BlueTooth
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available


Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

