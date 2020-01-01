Menu
2016 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SL NAVI 360 CAM HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAM

2016 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SL NAVI 360 CAM HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAM

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,853KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4424493
  • Stock #: 411145
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP4GL411145
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
5-door
Another prime example of Import Economics 101...this 5 door hatchback is amazing on fuel, versatile, offers room for 5 passengers plus your gear and will not break the bank while doing so!! Finished in Aspen White with Charcoal premium cloth seating surfaces, CVT transmission, 16" alloy wheels, navigation with voice recognition, intelligent key system with push start button, heated front seats, around view camera, Nissan connect with mobile apps, premium audio system, SiriusXM radio, streaming audio, leather wrapped steering wheel, vehicle dynamic control with traction control system, heated mirrors, hands free text messaging system, piano black trim, only 21,000kms all compliment this stunning 2016 Nissan Versa Note SL. Perfection and beyond!!

Home of the Platinum up to 200,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 38 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

