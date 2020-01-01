Another prime example of Import Economics 101...this 5 door hatchback is amazing on fuel, versatile, offers room for 5 passengers plus your gear and will not break the bank while doing so!! Finished in Aspen White with Charcoal premium cloth seating surfaces, CVT transmission, 16" alloy wheels, navigation with voice recognition, intelligent key system with push start button, heated front seats, around view camera, Nissan connect with mobile apps, premium audio system, SiriusXM radio, streaming audio, leather wrapped steering wheel, vehicle dynamic control with traction control system, heated mirrors, hands free text messaging system, piano black trim, only 21,000kms all compliment this stunning 2016 Nissan Versa Note SL. Perfection and beyond!!



