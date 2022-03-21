2016 Porsche Macan

$41,495 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 6 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8761577

8761577 Stock #: 1423

1423 VIN: WP1AB2A53GLB44119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 95,649 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.