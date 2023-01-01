Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Porsche Macan

189,968 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

Contact Seller
2016 Porsche Macan

2016 Porsche Macan

S **AS-IS SPECIAL PRICE** INQUIRE FOR DETAILS!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Porsche Macan

S **AS-IS SPECIAL PRICE** INQUIRE FOR DETAILS!

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

  1. 9749968
  2. 9749968
  3. 9749968
  4. 9749968
  5. 9749968
  6. 9749968
  7. 9749968
  8. 9749968
  9. 9749968
  10. 9749968
  11. 9749968
  12. 9749968
  13. 9749968
  14. 9749968
  15. 9749968
  16. 9749968
  17. 9749968
  18. 9749968
  19. 9749968
  20. 9749968
  21. 9749968
  22. 9749968
  23. 9749968
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,968KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9749968
  • Stock #: 76
  • VIN: WP1AB2A5XGLB47437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 76
  • Mileage 189,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

2016 Porsche Macan S...
 189,968 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 323i
 153,171 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 228,463 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-277-XXXX

(click to show)

613-277-6455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory