Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 5 , 4 5 1 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10362189

10362189 VIN: 1C6RR7GM9GS144506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 365,451 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.