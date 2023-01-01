$17,888+ tax & licensing
613-722-0852
2016 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" BIG HORN
Location
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10362189
- VIN: 1C6RR7GM9GS144506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 365,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the power of the road with the 2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Diesel. This rugged beast is ready to conquer any terrain with its commanding presence and impressive capabilities. Boasting a durable design and equipped with a robust diesel engine, it has boldly traveled 365,651 kilometers, a testament to its reliability and strength. Whether it's towing, hauling, or simply cruising, the Ram 1500 Big Horn Diesel delivers on every front. Don't miss out on your chance to own a true workhorse that's built to endure – inquire now and experience firsthand the unmatched performance and resilience of this remarkable truck.
