2016 RAM 1500

365,451 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

2016 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

365,451KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10362189
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GM9GS144506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 365,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the power of the road with the 2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Diesel. This rugged beast is ready to conquer any terrain with its commanding presence and impressive capabilities. Boasting a durable design and equipped with a robust diesel engine, it has boldly traveled 365,651 kilometers, a testament to its reliability and strength. Whether it's towing, hauling, or simply cruising, the Ram 1500 Big Horn Diesel delivers on every front. Don't miss out on your chance to own a true workhorse that's built to endure – inquire now and experience firsthand the unmatched performance and resilience of this remarkable truck.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

