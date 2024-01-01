Menu
Equipped with BlueTooth, back up camera, USB/AUIX ports, tilt steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, 20" alloy wheels, apray in bedliner,m towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control and more.

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 160,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with BlueTooth, back up camera, USB/AUIX ports, tilt steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, 20" alloy wheels, apray in bedliner,m towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control and more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Box Liner
Interval wipers

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat

2016 RAM 1500