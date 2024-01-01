$14,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 RAM 1500
Crew Cab | SWB | 2WD | 5.7L HEMI
2016 RAM 1500
Crew Cab | SWB | 2WD | 5.7L HEMI
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing
160,928KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6RR6KT3GG181079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 160,928 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Equipped with BlueTooth, back up camera, USB/AUIX ports, tilt steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, 20" alloy wheels, apray in bedliner,m towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control and more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Box Liner
Interval wipers
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wallace Automobiles
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L | AWD | Sunroof | Heated Leather Seats 64,098 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 3500 4X4 | Regular Cab | 8' Box | 64,308kms 64,308 KM $38,880 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 | Crew Cab | 4X4 | Cummins Diesel 220,118 KM $35,890 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wallace Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2016 RAM 1500