Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 RAM 1500

264,532 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12542861

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

Ottawa Region, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

  1. 1747787972
  2. 1747787972
  3. 1747787972
  4. 1747787972
  5. 1747787972
  6. 1747787972
  7. 1747787972
  8. 1747787972
  9. 1747787972
  10. 1747787972
  11. 1747787972
  12. 1747787972
  13. 1747787972
  14. 1747787972
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
264,532KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,532 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa

Used 2011 Kia Sorento for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Kia Sorento 180,342 KM $5,899 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 RAM 1500 SLT 236,453 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue S 77,123 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Used Trucks Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

Ottawa Region, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

Call Dealer

613-850-XXXX

(click to show)

613-850-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

2016 RAM 1500