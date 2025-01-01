$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 RAM 1500
SPORT
2016 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Used Trucks Ottawa
Ottawa Region, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5
613-850-2886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
264,532KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 264,532 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa
2011 Kia Sorento 180,342 KM $5,899 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SLT 236,453 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue S 77,123 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Email Used Trucks Ottawa
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Used Trucks Ottawa
Ottawa Region, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5
Call Dealer
613-850-XXXX(click to show)
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used Trucks Ottawa
613-850-2886
2016 RAM 1500