2016 RAM 1500
LARAMIE LONGHORN | CREW | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,686 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED!! TOP OF THE LINE LARAMIE LONGHORN!! CREW CAB 4X4 W/ 5.7L HEMI V8!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, navigation, remote starter, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 20-inch chrome alloys, tonneau cover, air suspension, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, keyless entry w/ push start, running boards, 6-foot 4-inch box w/ bedliner, full power group incl. power seat, rain-sensing wipers, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
