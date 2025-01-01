Menu
CERTIFIED!! TOP OF THE LINE LARAMIE LONGHORN!! CREW CAB 4X4 W/ 5.7L HEMI V8!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, navigation, remote starter, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 20-inch chrome alloys, tonneau cover, air suspension, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, keyless entry w/ push start, running boards, 6-foot 4-inch box w/ bedliner, full power group incl. power seat, rain-sensing wipers, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 RAM 1500

144,686 KM

Details Description

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
144,686KM
VIN 1C6RR7WT2GS205087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,686 KM

Vehicle Description

