2016 RAM 1500

SXT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$20,426

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,505KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4708566
  • Stock #: 200124
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT4GS168771
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

5.7L HEMI 4X4 w/trailer hitch, air conditioning, cruise control, differential lock, alloy wheels, box liner, running boards, cruise control, heated mirrors, tinted glass, power group, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, rear sliding window, traction control, electronic compass, keyless entry and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Cloth Interior
  • Step Bumper
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

