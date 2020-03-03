1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
5.7L HEMI 4X4 w/trailer hitch, air conditioning, cruise control, differential lock, alloy wheels, box liner, running boards, cruise control, heated mirrors, tinted glass, power group, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, rear sliding window, traction control, electronic compass, keyless entry and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8