1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION! Super powerful Diesel 4X4 w/black heated/cooled leather interior, AIR SUSPENSION, navigation, sunroof, HD towing pkg, front and rear park-sense, premium Alpine audio system, remote starter, driver memory system, rear view camera, front and 2nd row heated seats, heated steering, 20'' chrome wheels, auto-dimming rear view mirror, tinted glass, chrome running boards, automictic headlamps/fog lights, Hill start assist, tow/haul mode, dual climate control, electronic gear shifter/transfer case, integrated trailer brake controller, cruise control, AM/FM/XM, electronic compass, box liner, 115 V access, corner step assist, heated exterior mirrors, full power group incl power adjustable seats, powered rear sliding glass, traction control and advanced keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned trucks and 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd, Laramie
