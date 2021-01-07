Menu
2016 RAM 1500

99,852 KM

Details Description Features

$34,956

+ tax & licensing
$34,956

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

LARAMIE | EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION

2016 RAM 1500

LARAMIE | EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$34,956

+ taxes & licensing

99,852KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6537046
  • Stock #: 210100
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VM9GS158117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 99,852 KM

Vehicle Description

EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION! Super powerful Diesel 4X4 w/black heated/cooled leather interior, AIR SUSPENSION, navigation, sunroof, HD towing pkg, front and rear park-sense, premium Alpine audio system, remote starter, driver memory system, rear view camera, front and 2nd row heated seats, heated steering, 20'' chrome wheels, auto-dimming rear view mirror, tinted glass, chrome running boards, automictic headlamps/fog lights, Hill start assist, tow/haul mode, dual climate control, electronic gear shifter/transfer case, integrated trailer brake controller, cruise control, AM/FM/XM, electronic compass, box liner, 115 V access, corner step assist,  heated exterior mirrors, full power group incl power adjustable seats, powered rear sliding glass, traction control and advanced keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned trucks and 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd, Laramie

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Tonneau Cover
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Step Bumper
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Underbody Hoist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

