2016 RAM 1500

108,863 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

108,863KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7752738
  • Stock #: 01121A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT4GG283500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01121A
  • Mileage 108,863 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
4x4
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
4x4
Automatic

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

