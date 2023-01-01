Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 2500

251,926 KM

Details Description

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

  1. 1686006295
  2. 1686006295
  3. 1686005944
  4. 1686005944
  5. 1686005944
  6. 1686005944
  7. 1686005944
  8. 1686005944
  9. 1686005944
  10. 1686005944
  11. 1686005944
  12. 1686005944
  13. 1686005944
  14. 1686005944
  15. 1686005944
  16. 1686005944
  17. 1686005944
  18. 1686005944
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
251,926KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10031322
  • Stock #: 2039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2039
  • Mileage 251,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Commercial leasing and financing available.   Call or text 613-850-2886   

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa

2016 RAM 2500 SLT
 251,926 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 54,543 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Terrain AWD...
 153,899 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Used Trucks Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

Call Dealer

613-850-XXXX

(click to show)

613-850-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory