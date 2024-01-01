Menu
LOADED MEGA CAB LARAMIE LONGHORN 4X4 W/ 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL!!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, auto-leveling rear air suspension, navigation, remote start, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, cargo camera, 20-inch alloys, 8.4-inch touchscreen, premium Alpine audio system, dual-zone climate control, 5th wheel & gooseneck towing prep package, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (15,540lb tow capacity), 2000lb payload, Snow Chief group w/ upgraded 220-amp alternator, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, 6-foot 4-inch bed w/ spray-in bedliner, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!!

2016 RAM 2500

155,257 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 2500

LONGHORN | MEGACAB | CUMMINS | SUNROOF | LEATHER

2016 RAM 2500

LONGHORN | MEGACAB | CUMMINS | SUNROOF | LEATHER

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,257KM
VIN 3C6UR5PL0GG217002

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,257 KM

LOADED MEGA CAB LARAMIE LONGHORN 4X4 W/ 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL!!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, auto-leveling rear air suspension, navigation, remote start, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, cargo camera, 20-inch alloys, 8.4-inch touchscreen, premium Alpine audio system, dual-zone climate control, 5th wheel & gooseneck towing prep package, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (15,540lb tow capacity), 2000lb payload, Snow Chief group w/ upgraded 220-amp alternator, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, 6-foot 4-inch bed w/ spray-in bedliner, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 RAM 2500