2016 RAM 2500
2016 RAM 2500
LONGHORN | MEGACAB | CUMMINS | SUNROOF | LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,257 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED MEGA CAB LARAMIE LONGHORN 4X4 W/ 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL!!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, auto-leveling rear air suspension, navigation, remote start, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, cargo camera, 20-inch alloys, 8.4-inch touchscreen, premium Alpine audio system, dual-zone climate control, 5th wheel & gooseneck towing prep package, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (15,540lb tow capacity), 2000lb payload, Snow Chief group w/ upgraded 220-amp alternator, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, 6-foot 4-inch bed w/ spray-in bedliner, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
