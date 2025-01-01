Menu
<p data-start=144 data-end=527><strong data-start=144 data-end=196>2016 RAM 2500 LARAMIE 4WD CREW CAB – 198,076 KM!</strong><br data-start=196 data-end=199 />WOW! POWERFUL, LUXURIOUS & READY FOR ANY JOB OR ADVENTURE!<br data-start=257 data-end=260 />6.4L HEMI V8 ENGINE WITH 4X4 CAPABILITY – BUILT TO TOW, HAUL & PERFORM!<br data-start=331 data-end=334 />LOADED LARAMIE TRIM WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, PREMIUM AUDIO & MORE!<br data-start=421 data-end=424 />PERFECT COMBINATION OF STRENGTH, COMFORT & STYLE – READY TO WORK OR PLAY!<br data-start=497 data-end=500 />EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p data-start=529 data-end=595><strong data-start=529 data-end=593>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=597 data-end=801>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!<br data-start=653 data-end=656 /><strong data-start=656 data-end=799>TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE – BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES. QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.</strong></p>

2016 RAM 2500

198,076 KM

2016 RAM 2500

Laramie

13047176

2016 RAM 2500

Laramie

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,871

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,076KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5FJ7GG166176

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA6099
  • Mileage 198,076 KM

2016 RAM 2500 LARAMIE 4WD CREW CAB – 198,076 KM!
WOW! POWERFUL, LUXURIOUS & READY FOR ANY JOB OR ADVENTURE!
6.4L HEMI V8 ENGINE WITH 4X4 CAPABILITY – BUILT TO TOW, HAUL & PERFORM!
LOADED LARAMIE TRIM WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, PREMIUM AUDIO & MORE!
PERFECT COMBINATION OF STRENGTH, COMFORT & STYLE – READY TO WORK OR PLAY!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!

ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER

 

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE – BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES. QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-XXXX

613-822-2725

