Low Mileage!



The Scion iM is a compact hatch that outclasses the competition in style and standard features. This 2016 Scion iM is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



It's not often that versatility, fun driving dynamics, and style come together at an affordable price, but Scion pulled it off with the iM hatchback. With an impressive host of standard features, the iM gives you more bang for the buck than any other compact. You and your passengers will never be bored or uncomfortable thanks to the roomy interior and the Scion Display Audio infotainment system. If you're in the market for a fun hatchback that's good on gas, look no further than the Scion iM. This low mileage hatchback has just 47,642 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/







At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.