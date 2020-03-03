2016 Scion iM

Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rigid cargo cover

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Rocker Panel Extensions

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 12V DC Power Outlet

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Automatic Equalizer

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

53 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Wheels: 17" Alloy

Wheels w/Machined Accents

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Front Sport Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft, driver seat recline adjustment, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline

Engine: 1.8L DOHC 4-Cylinder

Pioneer w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Passenger Seat

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Tires: 225/45R17 All-Season

Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: shark fin type antenna, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, 7" display screen, Aha audio system internet radio and POI sear...

