2016 Scion iM

2DR HB CVT AUTO, REAR CAM, BLACK 17" WHEELS, CERTIFIED

2016 Scion iM

2DR HB CVT AUTO, REAR CAM, BLACK 17" WHEELS, CERTIFIED

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,857KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4779489
  • Stock #: 20-6026A
  • VIN: JTNKARJE6GJ511376
Exterior Colour
Barcelona Red Metallic
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LOADED, NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED

Compare at $14418 - Myers Cadillac is just $13998!

JUST LANDED- 2016 Toyota Scion IM Hatchback, heated seats, power seat, bluetooth ,rear cam, alloy wheels, winters on rims, Red on black, LOADED!!! NO admin fees CERTIFIED- **CARFAX for $12,000** All repaired and certified.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Rocker Panel Extensions
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Automatic Equalizer
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • 53 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Wheels: 17" Alloy
  • Wheels w/Machined Accents
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Front Sport Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft, driver seat recline adjustment, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline
  • Engine: 1.8L DOHC 4-Cylinder
  • Pioneer w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
  • Passenger Seat
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Tires: 225/45R17 All-Season
  • Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: shark fin type antenna, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, 7" display screen, Aha audio system internet radio and POI sear...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

