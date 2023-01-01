Menu
2016 Scion tC

96,813 KM

$17,009

+ tax & licensing
$17,009

+ taxes & licensing

96,813KM
Used
VIN JTKJF5C77GJ025807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 96,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Memory seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $17519 - Our Price is just $17009!

The Scion tC is a sporty, affordable coupe with confident handling and distinct style. This 2016 Scion tC is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Scion tC is a sporty standout in the compact segment. It's a coupe that's fun to drive and just as practical as any other compact. Driving excitement doesn't have to be expensive - the tC is affordable with a low cost of ownership. It's roomy for a compact coupe with plenty of space for passengers and cargo while returning great fuel economy. If you're craving something a little more exciting than a run of the mill compact car, the Scion tC is waiting for you. This coupe has 96,813 kms. It's red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our tC's trim level is Base. The sporty Scion tC comes with some impressive standard features with tons of room for customizability. Features include a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, an aux jack, 8-speaker audio, steering wheel audio controls, air conditioning, cruise control, a memory power driver's seat, power windows, power locks, aluminum wheels, a chrome exhaust tip, a power moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $142.47 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

