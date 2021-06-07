+ taxes & licensing
613-722-3030
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
+ taxes & licensing
Summer is in full bloom but before you know it, Old Man Winter will be here and up to his tricks and you will be simply amazed at just how well vetted this Subaru Forester will be for the Ottawa winter!! Finished in Quartz Blue Pearl with matching black fabric seating surfaces, incredible Subaru symmetrical all wheel drive, power tailgate, dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth streaming audio, STARLINK smartphone integration, Technology package, Eyesight driver's assist technology, proximity key, steering responsive fog lights, 17 alloy wheels, 10 way adjustable power driver's seat, auto on/off headlamps, backup camera, heated seats all compliment this stunning 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring with Technology package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6