2016 Subaru Impreza

125,657 KM

Details Description

$17,411

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

AWD| 5-SPEED| REAR CAM| A/C| BLUETOOTH

AWD| 5-SPEED| REAR CAM| A/C| BLUETOOTH

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

125,657KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10472688
  • Stock #: 231212
  • VIN: JF1GJAA66GG014982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Red Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,657 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, 5-SPEED MANUAL, BACKUP CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONING AND KEYLESS ENTRY!! 6.2-in touch screen, bluetooth, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, cruise control and Sirius XM!

