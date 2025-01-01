$13,202+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Impreza
TOURING AWD | 5 SPEED | HTD SEATS | ALLOYS | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$13,202
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,098 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! Touring All-Wheel Drive 5-Speed Manual w/ Heated seats, 16-inch alloys, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
+ taxes & licensing>
