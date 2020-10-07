Menu
2016 Subaru Impreza

54,210 KM

Details Description

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Autosonline.ca

5 SPEED MANUAL - A/C - BACK UP CAMERA!

5 SPEED MANUAL - A/C - BACK UP CAMERA!

Location

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

54,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6098391
  • Stock #: N105
  • VIN: JF1GJAA6XGG023264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N105
  • Mileage 54,210 KM

Vehicle Description

IMPREZA 5 SPEED MANUAL - A/C - BACK UP CAMERA - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

