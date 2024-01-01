Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Subaru Outback

176,685 KM

Details Features

$16,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Outback

LIMITED WITH TECK PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Outback

LIMITED WITH TECK PKG

Location

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

  1. 1707067524
  2. 1707067527
  3. 1707067529
  4. 1707067531
  5. 1707067534
  6. 1707067536
  7. 1707067539
  8. 1707067541
  9. 1707067544
  10. 1707067546
  11. 1707067548
  12. 1707067550
  13. 1707067553
  14. 1707067555
  15. 1707067557
  16. 1707067560
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
176,685KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSCNC0G3217785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,685 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2014 Subaru Impreza Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Subaru Impreza Touring 158,585 KM $9,985 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Lexus RX 350 AWD 70,500 KM $20,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Outback LIMITED WITH TECK PKG for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Subaru Outback LIMITED WITH TECK PKG 176,685 KM $16,985 + tax & lic

Email Sean's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

Call Dealer

613-820-XXXX

(click to show)

613-820-8588

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

613-820-8588

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Outback