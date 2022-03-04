2016 Subaru Outback

$27,498 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 4 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8637536

8637536 Stock #: P0923

P0923 VIN: 4S4BSFNC3G3232900

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P0923

Mileage 103,475 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Navigation Touch Screen Blind Spot Detection SiriusXM Voice Activated Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.