$27,498
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2016 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited - Navigation - $217 B/W
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$27,498
+ taxes & licensing
103,475KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8637536
- Stock #: P0923
- VIN: 4S4BSFNC3G3232900
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P0923
- Mileage 103,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $28598 - Our Live Market Price is just $27498!
Whether its tackling muddy tracks in the backcountry or shuttling people and cargo about town, this Subaru Outback is in its element with its roomy interior and ample cargo capacity. This 2016 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Subaru Outback helps you seize every free moment with drop-everything-and-go versatility, plus durability you can count on. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, youll always be geared up and in control. When you want to spend more time adventuring and less time preparing, theres no other choice. With this Outback, versatility comes standard. This coupe has 103,475 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Outback's trim level is 3.6R Limited. This Limited trim takes all of the Touring's great features and upgrades them with larger 18 inch wheels, leather heated seats, a 12 speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, HID headlights and a 7 inch touch-screen multimedia system with NAV and SiriusXM Traffic/Radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Sunroof, Voice Activated Climate Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $216.04 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Voice Activated Climate Control
